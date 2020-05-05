COVID-19: Moziano Movenchy extends love to orphanage homes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Nigerian talented music label boss, Moziano Movenchy, born Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh has extended his philanthropic heart to orphanage homes in Nigeria to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Moziano Movenchy, said he is really touched by the situation of some orphanage homes which seems deserted at this trying times.

“I was moved by the thoughts of those who don’t have any other means of survival. Nigerians are hustling to feed themselves and families. Only few people would remember the motherless homes. That’s why I took out to reach to orphanages including Satya Sai International Organization’s National Headquarters. I donated food items and cash to them. They really need it this period,” he stated.

The CEO of Fast Life Record Label, also advised entertainers on some of the activities they can engage in, to remain active and keep their fans happy as the pandemic lingers.

The Edo State born CEO charged Nigerian musicians to be more active and creative this period, “In times like this as an artist you still need to communicate and stay connected to your audience and fans. Shows , event, concerts are being cancelled left right and center. Learn how to think out of the box, stay connected with fans online. The Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on us all. This is the time for you to really use social and online to do something different.

Have a dance off with fans online, do an online quiz, create a trend around something that brings your fans together forgetting about the worry of Coronavirus. People are worried about going out, the stuck indoors, everyone is worried and scared, you can do a lot to uplift their spirits,” he stated.

Moziano Movenchy also revealed his plans to take his company and the music industry in general higher.

According to the 28 year old Public Administration graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, “the rest part of the year 2020, Fast Life Record label has big dreams to deliver good quality songs that would be a hit in not just Nigeria or Africa, but worldwide.”

He continued, “we know the stuffs we are made of and we are not going to drop our standards. We also plan to get more artistes and music producers on board to make our dreams come true.”

Moziano Movenchy’s music label proudly boasts of recording artiste, ODG and creative music producers; Chymmz and Webeat.

