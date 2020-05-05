Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

As the world continues to make frantic efforts to fight and end the dreaded new COVID-19 currently ravaging the globe, South African based Nigerian performing artiste, Olushola Oyedokun better known with his stage name Meggax has successfully donated palliatives to elderlies and needy Nigerians in different states.

According to the information Meggax posted on his Instagram page, where an elderly woman was showering him with heartfelt prayers, he was moved to establish a search for her after hearing her lamentations.

“I saw the post on a certain media page and I was touched to support the old mama with the little I can because it’s been my doing helping our old people. I announced it on my Instagram page @meggax asking anyone who can locate her for me since I’m based in South Africa and she’s in Nigeria. I don’t know her or anything about her but luckily one of my followers happened to know her through his dad praying mosque and sent some money to her and other less privileged around the country,” he said.

Meggax also assured there is light at the end of the tunnel as fight to conquer Coronavirus continues. He stated there are certain measures the government and celebrities should take to jointly tackle the Covid -19 pandemonium.

Meggax who is based in Olivedale Randburg -Johannesburg and majors in R&B, Raggae, Afro-Pop and DanceHall songs beckoned on the government to use all measures to tackle the already global health hazard.

The SelfPaid Entertainment Signee advised that all international borders should remain closed to avoid people from other countries from entering, “Our government should make provision for the citizens to stay home for a while till we find out solutions to this Coronavirus. They should also make sure all social places like school, churches, markets and many more gardens are closed for now, until we find solutions. Again, I think security agencies should be sent out to make sure people stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus.”

He continued, ” As a celebrity all you need to do is to support the government by using your platforms to spread love and peace to the citizens to stay at home. I think this is not a time to promote music rather you promote peace and encourage your fans to understand that everything will soon pass away. It is also a time they should help the fans with the little they can to avoid them going out for looking for their daily food.”

The multi-talented Entertainer born in Lagos, expressed his excitement as his music career continues to soar with the release of his new track, Badman featuring Magnito.

“I’ve achieved a lot in the music industry. My singles has really gotten airplay in Nigeria radio stations and here in South Africa and this really fetched me a lot of gigs from different clubs and events in which you can confirm on my Instagram @meggax. I’ve really put more stuffs out there and they are unique and trending sounds. The latest is Badman featuring Magnito,” he gushed.

