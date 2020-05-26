Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba, has refuted an online publication that its volunteers shut operations over their unpaid emoluments

Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) made the refusal in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all volunteers and LUTH workers working at our Isolation wards have not shut down operations and have no intention to do so.

“They are very much aware of the importance of the services they are rendering to the country, Lagos state, and humanity in general.

“They have been assured by the PTF on COVID-19, Minister of Health and LUTH Management that their emoluments will be paid in due course as promised by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government delegation led by the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, (SAN) came to LUTH to deliver a solidarity message from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 23.

“The Minister along with the President of NMA and other HCW unions/associations assured the frontline workers, who were physically present at the briefing on the update on the payment of their allowances.

“This is the true situation of things at LUTH,” Adeyemo said.

He urged the media to be their partner in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic so that the war would be won together.

NAN

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: