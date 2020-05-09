Covid-19 Lockdown: Let’s know our fate now on Eid congregational prayers — Kano Clerics tell Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

In the face of the continuous lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19, the Kano State Council of Ulama’s have demanded to know it fate from the government on whether it will be allowed to conduct or observe the Eid congregational prayers or not which marks the end of the Muslim Ramadan fast.

Recall that government had banned all forms of large crowd gathering including Friday Jumaat congregational prayers and worship in Churches, shut down markets, offices and schools among others to curtail the spread the novel coronavirus disease in the state.

The Council’s Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting held by the council in the state said the government should make it stand known on the congregational prayer particularly that their various followers have continued to ask them whether or not they will conduct the prayers.

Sheikh Khalil further said a lot of it members have frowned at the decision of the government to allow some markets to open during the relaxed six hours on each day of Monday’s and Thursday’s (10 am to 4 pm) a window opportunity for the people to stockpile their houses but left out the Friday Jumaat congregational prayers in the whole arrangements.

He also called on the government to carry out an in-depth investigation to unravel the cause of the mysterious deaths experienced in the state to allay fears in the people as well as take necessary actions in addressing the situation.

According to him, “We call on the government on the need to carry out an in-depth investigation on the cause of the recent mass deaths to the public to their mind at rest and allay the fears as well as take the necessary steps or actions to address the situation.

“Government should also look into the lockdown relaxation days and places (selected markets and supermarkets) permitted to open with a view to controlling overcrowding and other unhealthy practices that may aid the spread of the virus among innocent citizens.

“We observed people’s nonchalant attitude to their safety especially during the lockdown relaxation days as people have been throwing caution to the wind by subjecting themselves liable to the virus.

“Similarly, we also observe with dismay how people are usually not observing the social distance rules, especially during funeral activities.

“We called on the state government to engage religious leaders, the business community and other relevant bodies (non-partisan) with a view to finding solutions to present hardship being faced by many people in the state and improving the economy. “It is also important for the government to make its stand clear to the public on the issue of the Eid prayers, whether it will hold or not as many people have been asking us questions on the issue. This will ease and help us answer the too many questions posed to us,” Sheikh Khalil however stated. Meanwhile, as of the time of filing in this report number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at 547 with 18 dead and 22 discharged.

