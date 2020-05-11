Covid-19 lockdown: Kano traders defy order, convert major roads to markets

Kindly Share This Story:

…commuters held up in terrific traffic jam, stranded for hours

By Bashir Bello

Traders at the populous Kantin Kwari textile market affected by the lockdown order imposed by the Kano State government had on Monday defied the order by storming and converting major roads leading into the market area to display their goods for trading.

It was gathered that the traders as early as possible manoeuvred their way into the shutdown market to move out their goods to makeshift roadside shops to sell their goods.

The traders were seen displaying their goods along major roads around Fagge A and B close to Wapa Cinema, Yakasai B behind Radio Kano, IBB way and also Ibrahim Taiwo road.

Our correspondent who monitored the trend observed that the development led to a terrific traffic jam on some of the roads leaving commuters stranded for hours.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of security personnel to open up and control the traders from the roadside.

Three Hilux vehicle of both NSCDC, Police and Hisbah were seen stationed at the IBB way leading to the market.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had ordered the closure of major markets with dense population to avert the spread of the disease while it permitted two other markets of Yankaba and Yanlemo (specializes in perishable foodstuffs) and some selected supermarkets to open within the six hours relaxation (Monday’s and Thursday’s) to enable residents to stockpile their houses with foodstuffs and other essentials in the state.

