COVID-19 Lockdown: Journalists exempted from lockdown, not curfew ― Police

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following Federal Government directives that every sector of the economy must obey NCDC protocols and laws over the COVID-19 challenge.

The Police headquarters said on Tuesday that Journalists and essential workers are exempted from the lockdown but not the curfew.

It would be recalled that going by Federal Government directives, essential workers are supposed to close by 8 pm.

But Journalists due to the peculiarities of their jobs, stay as late as 10 pm in most cases.”

When contacted, a senior police officer told Vanguard last night that journalists are covered under the lockdown rules which ends by 8 pm, but anything after 8 pm, is against the law.

