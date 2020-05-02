Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos records four new deaths, total hits 25

25-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Lagos
Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Health Commissioner

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Saturday recorded four more deaths of COVID-19 patients.

The latest record was announced by the state Ministry of Health via its verified Twitter handle.

The ministry, however, did not give details about the sex, age, nationality, as well as the medical history of the deceased.

According to the ministry, “Unfortunately, four #COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 25.”

Recall that on May 1, Lagos recorded an additional 30 new cases of COVID-19, making the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,022.

Vanguard

