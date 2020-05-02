Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos govt issues guidelines for reopening of markets

The Lagos State government on Saturday issued new guidelines for the reopening of markets and shopping malls as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said in a statement that the guidelines were necessary.

He said that issuance of the guidelines followed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s announcement on the gradual easing of the lockdown from Monday.

Ahmed said that all markets and stores in the various local government areas and local council development areas in the state would be allowed to open from 9: 00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. on selected days.

According to the commissioner, everyone going to the markets and stores would be mandated to observe precautionary measures such as physical distancing and high level of personal and respiratory hygiene.

Ahmed said malls would also be allowed to open with the proviso that they would maintain a 60 percent occupancy capacity at any point in time.

He added that there should be a two-metre physical distancing between a shopper and the next person in the store.

The commissioner said that food handlers must wear masks and hand gloves in markets at all times.

He added that shop owners must provide hand sanitisers and ensure handwashing with soap and running water at all entry points. (NAN)

 

