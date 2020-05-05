COVID-19: Lagos discharges unprecedented 60 patients, total rises to 321

Kindly Share This Story:

..As LASTMA arrests 100 motorists for flouting safety guidelines

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 60 patients from various Isolation Centres in the state after they tested negative twice for COVID-19 in a massive recovery breakthrough.

Recall that the state government had on Monday, discharged 14 patients after they tested negative for the virus. Therefore, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321.

The latest number of patients being discharged is unprecedented by the state in a single day since the outbreak of the virus in Lagos.

The state government announced this through State Ministry of Health, via its official Twitter handle,@LSMOH,

According to the state government, those discharged included; 40 males and 20 females, all Nigerians.

The government said 31 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba; 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation Centres.

The statement read: “60 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 20 females and 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities in Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society. “The patients; 31 from IDH, Yaba, 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321,” it said.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, said it has arrested over 100 motorists that violated the social distancing guidelines by the state government, aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencing enforcement by the agency, LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye blamed the transport union leaders for not sensitizing their members well enough on the need to adhere strictly to the guidelines of carrying two passengers per roll for every trip.

Oduyoye, who expressed concern, stressed the need for attitudinal change among residents adding that the 60 per cent minimum occupancy capacity has not sunk into the consciousness of the commercial operators.

LASTMA boss while saying the enforcement was a combination of warnings, education, and arrest, more arrest had to be made to serve as deterrent to others as well as force people to be serious about the ravaging pandemic.

According to Oduyoye, the offenders were given the option of paying fine or prosecution.

