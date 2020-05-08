COVID-19: Kwara arrests 31 passengers for violating interstate boundary order

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

At least 31 passengers have been arrested in Kwara state for allegedly violating the inter-state boundary order of both the state and the federal government as parts of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

While relaxing the lockdown last week Thursday, Governor Abdulrazaq had announced the ban in intra and interstate transportation to discourage possible importation of Covid-19 patients from neighboring states.

Recall that five new cases of Covid-19 patients were announced by the state government Thursday night.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the affected passengers were arrested along Erin-Ile /Osun state boundary while trying to cross to the state.

The 3 buses conveying the passengers with Osun JJS 489 XA, Lagos PG 648 KJA, and Osun PRN 337 XA, where intercepted, all passengers including drivers were all arrested.

Saturday Vanguard further gathered that they were arrested by men of the Navy personnel posted to the boundary to curtail any influx of non-residents to the state in line with the state and federal government directive.

The arrested passengers according to the sources were later handed over to the state police command for further investigations on the destinations of the affected passengers.

Contacted, a senior police officer at the state police command in Ilorin who sought anonymity on Friday confirmed the arrest saying that, they will appear in court soon.

Also, speaking on the development yesterday in Ilorin, the spokesman of the state Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye who confirmed the arrest lauded the efforts of the Navy, police, and Offa local government Covid-19 committee in collaboration with Igbomina Mobile Healthcare over the arrest.

He, however, said that “the arrest will go a long way to warn and instill fears in stubborn drivers/passengers.

He also said that the arrested passengers would soon appear in court.

