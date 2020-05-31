COVID-19: Kogi lawmakers trade tackles with NCDC, Melaye over state index case

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says NCDC got it wrong

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

As the ding-dong between Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC continue over the COVID-19 index case in the state, lawmakers in the state have taken a swipe at the centre, said they were wrong in their assessment.

The legislators under the aegis of Forum of Okun Assembly members at the State House of Assembly also chided former Senator Dino Melaye, who on Saturday said the virus is real in the state, as the patient (Chief Imam of Kabba) was well known to him.

The legislators in a statement signed by Member Representing Kabba/Bunu constituency (who doubles as the Speaker of the Assembly) in Lokoja on Sunday however commended the efforts of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello in curtailing the spread of the deadly pandemic in the state.

The forum said that the State Government has shown capacity by its early preparedness through the prompt establishment of COVID-19 State Squadron the deputy Governor, David Onoja.

“The setting up of a world-class isolation centre with the procurement of WHO standard testing kits and other medical equipment coupled with the aggressive sensitisation program geared towards creating awareness on preventive measures against the deadly pandemic by the people are quite laudable.

“Senator Dino Melaye has no mandate to speak on behalf of the district and Okunland, because the zone already gave their mandate to Senator Smart Adeyemi (CON), as such whatever the individual says is null and void. Is Senator Dino Melaye now the spokesperson of the NCDC that made him know whether the index case is real or not.

“It is an open secret that the purported index case in Kabba has underline ailments of hypertension and diabetes which are more deadly than the pandemic; aside from the bees that stung him while attending a burial ceremony a few weeks ago which necessitated his being admitted into the hospital.

“The NCDC did not get it right as this will be the second time they failed to follow the protocol laid down by their rules of carrying the state along while discharging their duties in any state.

“It is usually the state that used to announce any index case but in the case of Kogi, State NCDC was not brave enough to uphold their rules by informing the state as the event unfold only to wake up and see it in the news.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that COVID-19 is real considering the devastating effect it has done to humanity across the world. COVID-19 is not a sickness that can be hidden as the death rate is even lower than what the area used to record before now.

“It is obvious that many members of the family of the index case including his son that has been with him for a long time have tested negative to the virus. This is strange or the virus is no longer contagious?

“This case is like what happened with the Benue state index case where the woman said she has no virus but was locked up for more than 56 days after which she was released without any test or treatment and she is living fine without any issue.

“We called on the people to continue to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocol of social distancing, washing of hands with sanitizer, personal hygiene, use of face masks when going out as these will help to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

“We also urged politicians not to play politics with the health of the people. There here is no need to cause unnecessary panic as the state is Covid-19 free according to the State Ministry of Health. The State Assembly is working with the State Government to strengthen the health sector of the State.”

