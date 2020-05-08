Covid-19: Kano Task Force Co-chair, recounts experience in isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

I spent 20 days on admission, lost 7kg in weight

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Co-chairman, Kano State Taskforce on Covid-19, Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habib has recounted his experience in the isolation center as a patient of the novel Coronavirus which he contracted while on duty call.

Professor Habib was one of the sixteen patients discharged by the Kano state government from the isolation centre on Thursday after successfully recovering from the disease and after testing negative to follow up tests carried out on them.

In an audio message obtained by Vanguard, the Co-chairman said he was on admission for 20 days and lost 7kg of his weight before he was discharged.

According to Prof. Habib, “I am happy to inform you of my discharge from the Covid-19 Isolation Center here in Kano, following a negative follow-up test result and cessation of nearly all symptoms. I got infected while serving as part of the Kano State Covid-19 Task Force.

“I suffered a moderately severe disease with high fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, hypokalemia, severe weakness, and ultimately mild shock. I was sick for about one month and on admission for 20 days.

“Treated with many medications, intravenous fluids, oxygen by nasal cannulae as well as steam inhalation using black seed, clove oil, ginger tea among other things. Overall I lost 7Kg in weight.

“I would like to reiterate the need for us all as healthcare workers (HCWs) to enlighten that #COVID19 is real and we should adhere to the known effective, preventive measures of Social Distancing, lockdown, use of facemask and provision and utilization of full Personal Protection Equipments, PPEs.

“I am saddened to learn several colleagues have been infected and I pray none has a stormy course. I also pray they have a fast and full recovery.

I would like to seize this opportunity to express my gratitude and thanks to God The Almighty, and to friends, well-wishers, colleagues within the healthcare industry who rallied around my care through consistent prayers and actual provision and facilitation of care.

In particular, I would like to thank all colleagues within the MDCAN, NMA, NARD, JOHESU, other healthcare worker groups, and others.

“I believe we should not relent on all the measures, the preventive measures, curative measures, palliative measures while praying to God Almighty to bring an end to the pandemic here in Nigeria and everywhere,” Prof. Habib however said.

Recall that the Co-chairman, Prof. Habib was April 17, 2020, reported to have tested positive, and later on the same day two other members of the state Taskforce on Covid-19 whose identity were not disclosed were also confirmed to have tested positive.

Recall also that the State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba in a statement issued on Thursday night to announce the discharged of the patients from the isolation centre disclosed the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (a member of the state Task Force team) as among the sixteen patients.

