Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Kano records five more deaths as cases rise to 427

On 12:23 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

COVID-19: Kano records five more deaths as cases rise to 427

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State government says it has recorded five additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as number of confirmed positive cases rise to 427 in the state.
The State Ministry of Health confirmed this in an early Thursday morning tweet on it official twitter handle.
With the five more deaths brings the number of coronavirus deaths recorded in the state to 13.
It also confirmed additional three patients discharged and thirty new cases.

READ ALSO: Gov Buni debunks reports of Covid-19 deaths in Yobe

According to the Ministry’s tweet, “update as at 7th May, 2020 and 12:02am thirty new cases of covid19 confirmed bringing the total confirmed cases now to 427.
“Additional covid19 patients were successfully discharged.
“5 covid19 deaths were recorded,” the tweet reads.
However, the number of patients discharged in the state now stands at six.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!