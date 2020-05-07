COVID-19: Kano records five more deaths as cases rise to 427

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State government says it has recorded five additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as number of confirmed positive cases rise to 427 in the state.

The State Ministry of Health confirmed this in an early Thursday morning tweet on it official twitter handle.

With the five more deaths brings the number of coronavirus deaths recorded in the state to 13.

It also confirmed additional three patients discharged and thirty new cases.

According to the Ministry’s tweet, “update as at 7th May, 2020 and 12:02am thirty new cases of covid19 confirmed bringing the total confirmed cases now to 427.

“Additional covid19 patients were successfully discharged.

“5 covid19 deaths were recorded,” the tweet reads.

However, the number of patients discharged in the state now stands at six.

