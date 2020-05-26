Covid-19: Kano IPMAN applauds NNPC over availability of products under lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano state chapter has on Tuesday applauded the leadership qualities of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which it said brought about the availability of products in spite of the lockdown order occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPMAN Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, said the swift measures put in place by the NNPC and constant interface with all the stakeholders resulted in the constant and uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

Danmallam stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He further commended the humanitarian efforts of the leadership of the NNPC in lending a helping hand through corporate social responsibility by donating billions of Naira worth of equipment and supplies in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to him, “We applaud the leadership qualities of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and his team for their doggedness and eagle-eyed alertness to the way the pandemic was threatening the world economy as it relates to Nigeria.

“Their relentless and tireless efforts in interfacing between them and various state governments which also ensured seamless and hitch-free movement of petroleum products to service stations nationwide is also commendable.

“We assure the leadership of the NNPC of the association’s commitment to supporting the organisation towards sustaining an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

“On our part, we urged other stakeholders to follow suit so as to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the commodity in the country,” Danmallam stated.

