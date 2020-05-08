COVID-19: Kano Health Commissioner, 15 others test negative, discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, who earlier contracted COVID-19 and 15 others have been discharged from isolation after testing negative for Coronavirus.

Also, Prof Abdurrazak Habeeb of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital who earlier contracted the virus has now tested negative.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that this brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 22.

He said: “among the discharged patients were Professor Abdulrazak Garba Habeeb of the Department of Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Bayero University, Kano who is also the co-chair, state Task Force on COVID-19; Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for Health among others.”

“All the patients have tested negative for the disease after the two follow up tests and have, therefore, reached full recovery,” the commissioner stated.

He advised the public to continue to observe the strictest personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face mask and social distancing.

Meanwhile, the former Commissioner for Works in Kano State who was infamously known for his cynical social media post on Abba Kyari’s death has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was sacked by the state governor, Umar Ganduje after making the comment

Engr. Muazu Magaji broke the news of his health status on Facebook, Wednesday morning.

