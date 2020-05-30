Covid-19: Kanduna discharges 149, records 7 death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that out of ‘’the total number of 232 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 149 have been discharged, while seven deaths have been recorded.’’

Government disclosed that the 4-month old child that tested positive to COVID-19 has been discharged but there were still 76 active cases in the state as at Friday.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni said on Saturday, that out of ‘’the total number of 232 cases reported, 149 have been discharged, while 7 deaths have been recorded.’’

‘’The state has tested almost 2000 samples, but case numbers are likely to rise further as more tests are conducted in more places,” she said

‘’Covid-19 cases have been recorded in 33 wards in nine local government areas of the state: Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria. The data shows that 80% of the infected persons are male.’’

“Most of the cases either have a history of interstate travel or are contacts of infected persons.”

‘’In addition to public health warnings to avoid interstate travel, state health officials have been engaged in vigorous contact tracing to contain the spread of the infections.”

READ ALSO:

‘’ The Ministry has further stepped up active case searching and testing in communities to stem secondary infections’’.

“The testing capacity of the state is being enhanced to enable more aggressive testing in the coming weeks,” she said

Baloni said the state had taken delivery of a mobile testing truck a few days ago, while it awaits the delivery of equipment that would enable the mobile truck and 12 GeneXpert machines spread across several general hospitals to increase the number of testing labs in the state.

‘’ The addition of the flexibility of a mobile testing vehicle and testing labs in LGAs will enable the state to ascertain with greater accuracy its Covid-19 status and allow that data to inform further decision on reopening the state,’’ she said.

“The testing laboratory in Yusuf Dantsoho Hospital is awaiting Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) validation,” she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: