COVID-19: Kaduna govt quarantines 50 for violating travel regulations

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has quarantined 50 persons at the NYSC camp, for violating the prohibition of interstate travel.

In an update by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, the Standing Committee said the culprits ‘’will be isolated there for 14 days to ensure that they are COVID-19 free.’’

Adekeye said that “the quarantine centre received its first set of 27 guests on Sunday, while 23 others were brought in on Monday, following the deployment of senior Kaduna State Government officials to enforce the restriction of movement at various points of entry into the state.”

The Special Adviser warned that “Kaduna State will no longer offer the option of quarantine for persons travelling illegally.

“Federal and state quarantine orders currently in force prohibit all non-essential travels. Therefore, all persons are expected to stay put wherever they are until the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

“With the exception of persons on essential duty, anybody attempting to enter Kaduna State will henceforth be turned back and compelled to return to their points of departure.”

The statement also reminded employees and officials of the Federal Government and other state governments that are not on essential duty to desist from breaking the ban on interstate travel.

The state government warned that Federal Government vehicles, identity papers and uniforms should not be used to violate state orders or to assume immunity from regulations issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Adekeye, senior government officials ”on enforcement duty at points of entry have noticed many Federal Government employees on the road, travelling with their families and friends for non-essential reasons.

“Such persons ought to set an example of compliance with regulations, including the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

On COVID-19 update, the Special Adviser further said that 15 patients have so far been discharged and four fatalities recorded, out of the 92 active cases in the state.

“Four of the 13 new cases that were reported on Monday are contacts of the senior citizen from Makarfi Local Government Area, who has sadly died of the disease,” he said.

