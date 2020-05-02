COVID-19: Kaduna announces incentives, N5m insurance for health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna State Government has announced daily incentives payment and insurance coverage for death and disability to frontline health workers.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to Dr Baloni, high-risk staff will receive a compensation of N15,000 per day, while medium risk staff will receive N10,000 per day and low-risk staff will receive N5,000 per day.

ALSO READ:

In the statement: “The insurance package includes death benefit of N5 million, disability benefit of N2.5 million and COVID-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days.

“This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance.

“Kaduna State Government is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above,” adding that the Occupational Safety Incentive takes effect from April 2020.

The commissioner also commended health workers in the state for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage the COVID-19.

Also, besides the incentives for Kaduna health workers, she stated that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “has also paid a personal tribute to the medical professionals from the Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals, who successfully treated him when he was infected by COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: