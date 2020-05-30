COVID-19: ‘I’ve never felt so ill in my entire life’ ― Gabby Agbonlahor

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he “never felt so ill” in his entire life after contracting coronavirus.

The Villa academy graduate was struck down with Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days in March, but he has now made a full recovery.

“I caught the virus on March 15, and I’ve never felt so ill in my entire life,” Agbonlahor told Sky Sports.

“The symptoms I had, they were terrible, so if I was a player and I was speaking to the players, I wouldn’t want them to go through what I went through as it was a horrible experience and the virus is very deadly as we’ve seen.

“Why would you want to risk yourself and risk bringing it back to your kids? You don’t want to do it. I’m sure the likes of Troy Deeney, N’Golo Kante will be at home or using a local area to do the same sessions that the players at Watford and Chelsea are doing.

“They’re not sitting at home and doing nothing. They’ll still be keeping to the fitness that the other players are doing, but just not doing it at the training ground, which for me is fine.”

SkySports

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: