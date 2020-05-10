Covid-19 is real, I’ve lost 2 friends – Lalong tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

As Covid-19 cases in Plateau State rise to 17, with one discharged, State Governor, Simon Lalong is asking citizens of the State not to panic, but to continue to strictly adhere to regulations put in place to contain the disease and curtail community spread.

Governor Lalong while responding to the rise in the number of cases said the development calls for concerted efforts to achieve effective contact-tracing and stop community spread which is now the major challenge.

He frowned at people who still doubt that existence of the disease saying such people should ha a rethink because he just lost two of his friends to the disease.

He said, “My message to the people of Plateau State is to commend them for complying with the regulations we put in place. If we had not taken the steps we adopted, the situation will have been more worrisome. This is the time to concentrate on contact tracing to be able to ascertain the magnitude of the pandemic on our people. The best thing is to check and address it instead of sitting and arguing. Already, the index case has been treated ad discharged while the others are doing well.

“We are now going into aggressive enforcement of the regulations we rolled out as that is the best way for us to contain the rising cases. From all the cases we have, there is none that originated within the State. All of them are from people who sneaked into the State from our borders despite the closure. We will not allow this to continue especially at this time that we are doing contact tracing and working hard to curb community spread.

READ ALSO:

“It is sad and unfair for people to take this position and try to instigate others to disregard our regulations. Covid-19 is real and for me, I lost two friends recently, one in Lagos and the other in Bauchi. They were both classmates and lawyers. Let us not put people at risk by not only being careless, but discouraging them from doing the right thing. I appeal to our people to take serious precaution and stay at home while observing all the regulations.”

Lalong also reminded the citizens of the State that the total lockdown in the State earlier relaxed resumes midnight of Sunday 10th May 2020, and violators will be arrested and prosecuted and also reiterated that all exempted motorists coming into the State will not be allowed in after 6pm until the next day 7am when they will be thoroughly screened and certified before entry.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: