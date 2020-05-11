COVID-19: Informal sector sets 7-point agenda for govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

The informal sector has set a seven-point agenda for governments, saying workers in the sector had been neglected in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the platform of Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisations of Nigeria, FIWON, they presented a seven-point demands to the three tiers of governments, to enable informal sector workers to cope with the lockdown and restriction of movement across the country as Nigeria battles the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

FIWON, in a statement, decried the neglect of the sector workers by the three tiers of governments, lamenting that they had been left to their fate since the total lockdown and restriction of movement across the country.

In the statement by its General Secretary, Gbenga Komolafe, FIWON demanded that “the Federal Government, in conjunction with state governments, should immediately institute the immediate implementation of a basic emergency grant to all those without guaranteed income in the informal economy.

“This will cushion the devastating impact of the lockdown on the working poor without guaranteed income or social protection of any kind, boost local consumption and help local manufacturing and production value chains to quickly recover.

“The Federal Government, if necessary, should support states to provide both temporary and more permanent water supply technologies in under-served communities and informal production clusters such as garages, mechanics villages, markets, sawmills, abattoirs, to encourage frequent hand washing which is very crucial for COVID-19 containment

“The 50 billion-Naira MSME package recently disbursed by the CBN excluded the informal sector because of its exclusive conditionalities.

“But the plan should incorporate appropriate credit facilities for the informal sector through their associations and cooperatives as most informal sector operators have depleted their meagre business funds on food during the lockdown.

“We, therefore, reiterate the call for the expansion of this plan to include the informal sector or a separate plan for the informal sector should be urgently constituted with the full participation of the stakeholders in the informal sector.

“As a strategy of job creation and economic stimulation, government should embark on massive investment in social housing, including slums upgrade programmes. Private developers have historically proved incapable of producing affordable housing.

“There should be provision of universal healthcare and rehabilitation of collapsing healthcare infrastructures in the communities, as well as recruitment and training of healthcare professionals.

“There should be rapid expansion of physical infrastructure to decongest public schools both at primary and secondary school levels (especially in big urban centres like Lagos), employment of more teachers and provision of water in these schools.

“There should be an immediate halt to all evictions in informal settlements and work clusters. Available public spaces should be carefully selected and developed as informal work clusters, especially in cities like Lagos where informal workplaces have been systematically taken over by private interests in the past two decades with over 40 markets, mechanic villages and other informal production clusters destroyed without alternative spatial provision.

“Informal work should be recognised as crucial for employment generation and succuor that it has become for the huge army of the unemployed.”

