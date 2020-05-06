COVID-19: INEC deploys 20 vehicles to Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed 20 additional vehicles to Sokoto State to assist the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in its bid to tackle the pandemic in the state.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Wednesday.

Okoye said the Commission approved the deployment of the 20 additional vehicles from its fleet to support the PTF in its task of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The 20 additional pick up vans, which are being released at the request of the task force, will be deployed to Sokoto state to facilitate the movement of medical personnel for contact tracing.

“The commission will continue to collaborate with all agencies and stakeholders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.”

The INEC official appealed to all citizens to join in the efforts at combating the pandemic by complying with the advice of the medical authorities and observing all protocols and directives issued by them.

The INEC had so far deployed 159 of its vehicles to nine states for the movement of medical personnel, contact tracing, surveillance/laboratory testing, and infection prevention/control in efforts to contain the pandemic. (NAN)

