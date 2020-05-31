COVID 19: Ikpeazu directs state exco to undergo test after commissioner’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-Following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of a late member of the state executive council, Dr.Solomon Ogunji; Gov.Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all members of the executive committee and those of the COVID 19 team who might have had contact with the late commissioner to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves pending the outcome of the tests.

Ogunji, the former commissioner for Environment and member of the inter-ministerial team on COVID 19, was said to have died last Sunday after a brief illness.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Ikpeazu who is still in mourning will also subject himself to necessary protocols, including the Deputy Governor.

He urged Abia people to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: