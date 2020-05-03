COVID-19: How Nigerian entertainers are lending helping hand

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

With the rising number of needy Nigerians due to the stay-at-home order in many states of the federation, Nigerian entertainers including artistes like Banky W, Runtown, Arosino, Davido, Don Jazzy and many others have risen to the occasion.

For Banky W, it was the initiation of the Lekki food bank for Eti-Osa residents.

Buzzing singer, Arosino, whose stakes have gradually risen in the music industry since 2018 also played his part in helping the less privileged during these challenging times with some philanthropy work around Ebute Metta and Makoko. Originally known as Akorodudu Arome, Arosino is the voice behind the new single ‘Rain’ that has been making waves on air.

Arosino, alongside Leji Omotayo Bankole, his manager, shared food items to the many residents of the community with the support of other well-meaning Nigerians.

In the same vein, Runtown also shared N10 million to his fans on Twitter and also announced his intention to share his $1,200 stimulus package from the United States, to fans on Twitter.

Artistes like Don Jazzy and Davido cannot also be forgotten. Davido recently announced that proceeds from his latest video (D&G) will go to the victims of COVID-19 within and outside Nigeria.

This lays to rest the mentality that Nigerian entertainers are greedy and selfish, when one considers the sacrifices of Banky W, Arosino, Runtown, Davido and all the others.

VANGUARD

