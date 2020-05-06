COVID-19: Hospital Chapel donates relief materials to National Hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Hospital Chapel has donated relief materials to the National Hospital Abuja, aimed to mitigate the harsh effect t of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the staff and management of health institution.

The Chapel is a non-denominational assembly strategically located inside the National Hospital premises in Abuja, impacting the community for Christ.

The leadership of the Chapel led by Pastor Godwin Idowu, the Presiding Pastor made the donation Tuesday , in support of the hospital at this COVID19 period,

The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr. Jeff Momoh, who received the donation commended the leadership of the Chapel for the donation at this critical period in the life of the country.

Dr. Jeff also appreciated the good job of National hospital staff at this period and pray for God’s protection on all staff members.

The CMD expressed the management’s appreciation for their good gesture and prayers.

