Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Hospital Chapel donates relief materials to National Hospital

On 4:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Hospital Chapel has donated relief materials to the National Hospital Abuja, aimed to mitigate the harsh effect t of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the  staff and  management of health institution.

The Chapel is a non-denominational assembly strategically located inside the National Hospital premises  in Abuja, impacting the community for Christ.

READ ALSO: Customs strike force rakes N2.1bn in 4 months

The leadership of the Chapel led by Pastor Godwin  Idowu, the Presiding Pastor made the donation Tuesday ,  in support of the hospital at this COVID19 period,

The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr. Jeff Momoh, who received the donation commended the leadership of the Chapel for the donation at this critical period in the life of the country.

Dr. Jeff also appreciated the good job of National hospital staff at this period and pray for God’s protection on all staff members.

The CMD expressed the management’s appreciation for their good gesture and prayers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!