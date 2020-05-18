COVID-19: Health professional cautions Nigerians over abuse of malaria drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

faults claims that patients are treated with only antimalarials

… Says abuse may damage lungs, eyes, heart, etc

By Chioma Obinna

A Consultant on infectious disease, Dr. Iorhen Akase Monday faulted claims by some survivors of COVID-19 pandemic that they were only treated with malaria drugs even as he cautioned Nigerians over the indiscriminate use of antimalarials as it can damage some organs of the body.

In a chat with Vanguard Akase who works at the Infectious Diseases & Clinical Immunology Unit, Department of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, explained that malaria drugs are sometimes given to patients because most viral infections predispose individuals to malaria.

Akase explained that COVID-19 was a viral infection and that viral infection worsens malaria, while malaria also worsens the viral infection.

“Viral infections sometimes behave like malaria and because of this, most times; patients are given malaria drugs for a viral infection to be sure that it was not malaria behaving like a viral infection or malaria worsening viral infection.

“Again, when people don’t have the facilities to check for that, they give anti-malaria generally so that if it is malaria or malaria worsening the viral infection it can be treated.“

Akase warned that although there have been claims that some antimalarials may have sensitivity against COVID 19, like Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, may be able to suppress COVID 19 virus, it is yet to be proven scientifically.

He regretted that there is so much wrong information on social media that could cause more harm than good on the health of people, lamenting that, “people are abusing malaria drugs to prevent COVID-19.

He warned that Chloroquine and other antimalarials have side effects on the heart, amount of liquids in the body, the eyes and in the lungs, and more dangerous for people that have been using a high dosage for a long period.

On whether people should take chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19, Akase maintained that there was no need as there is no enough evidence to prove that it can cure or prevent COVID-19 yet.

On the dangers of taking drugs without evidence, he said such action can cause a lot of damages before you discover it does not work and that is why most authorities are cautioning people about taking chloroquine indiscriminately without doctor’s prescription.

He condemned narration by some survivors that they were only given malaria saying such narrations can cause a lot of harm in society.

According to him, it is not anti-malarial that makes them recover, a whole lot of things go into their treatment such as supportive treatment, organ support among others.

On alcohol use against COVID-19, he said consumption of alcohol cannot protect against COVID-19 as the alcohol used in hand sanitisers are different from the one people consume.

He also added that abuse of alcohol can also damage the liver, hearts, and lower individual’s immune system that should have protected him or her against the virus.

