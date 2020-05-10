COVID-19 has come to abolish necrolatry in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

NECROLATRY is a branch of idolatry, which the Holy Spirit commands all believers in Christ to flee from, as written in I Corinthians 10:14: “Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.”

Idolatry is a big tree with so many branches, some of which are Iconolatry, Relicolatry, Deification of saints of God, Covetousness. (Colossians 3:5). Whosoever hates covetousness, shall prolong his/her days. (Proverbs 28:16)

And so many have shortened their days because of the sin of covetousness, which is idolatry. Especially believers in Christ, who covet and struggle with the ungodly over family inheritance, against which Jesus Christ warned one of His disciples in Luke 12:13-15.

Eating, drinking and dancing in any ceremony, or surfeiting, banquetings, revellings, are all abominable idolatries in the eyes of God, as warned in I Corinthians 10:7: “Neither be ye idolaters as were some of them; as it is written, The people sat down to eat and drink and rose up to play.”

Necrolatry, which is the subject of this publication, is the sentimental reverence or honour people give to “dead bodies”. As we all know, corpses or dead bodies are nothing but dust. These bodies are only the tabernacles of the soul and spirit, which is the inner man, that will be judged after death. (Hebrews 9:27).

Therefore, the honour or reverence, given to “dead bodies” by believers in Christ, under the pseudonym of a “befitting” burial is abominable idolatry before God.

The dead body of the rich man in Luke 16:19-31, must have been given a “befitting” burial, but his sick soul and spirit were already in torments of hell. The soul and spirit of Lazarus were carried by angels unto Abraham’s bosom, in paradise, even though there was nobody to bury the corpse.

How and where “corpses” are buried, and the number of people present at any burial, cannot change the eternal destination of the soul and spirit, that are already in hell or in heaven.

Moses, that great servant of God, died in Moab and the corpse was buried by the Almighty God in that same land of Moab. (Deuteronomy 34:5-6). God had to bury the corpse of Moses, to deliver the children of Israel from this terrible sin of Necrolatry and Relicolatry, the honour given to the relics of the dead, especially to their tombs.

Jesus was buried by Joseph of Arimathea, a rich man, in accordance with Christ’s doctrine of Simplicity in burial. (Matthew 27:52-60).

To bury, simply means, to remove a dead body out of sight, and to blot it out of remembrance, by hiding it in the ground.

“Mass burial” of dead bodies of COVID-19 is now being carried out in most countries. And in this nation, corpses are now being abandoned in mortuaries, by loved ones because of the “lockdown” order. Man is nothing but vanity, and his days are as a shadow that passeth away. (Psalm 144:4).

Before the emergence of COVID-19, worldly burials had been the order of the day in Nigeria, but by this pestilence, God is confirming and establishing His doctrine of simplicity in burial, as His Son, Jesus was buried and as He (God) buried Moses.

Christians! Flee from necrolatry because no necrolater or Idolater will inherit the Kingdom of God.

