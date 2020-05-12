COVID-19: Governors to receive feedback from States today on distribution of Palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

As Governors get Update from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

NNPC GMD also to brief the Governors

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will meet today to receive feedback from States on the distribution of Palliatives in the Country since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 8th teleconference meeting of the governors since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic would also enable them to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

According to a letter of invitation by the NGF Director-General, Asishana Okauru, the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha is also expected to brief the governors.

READ ALSODelta PDP threatens lawmaker with suspension over chairmanship tussle

The statement signed by the NGF Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, read, “Governors of the 36 states will be holding their 8th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.

“The teleconference is to review the situation in the various states in the country and find paths for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic for the country.

The meeting takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 13th May 2020.

“An invitation from the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru to the governors lists the issues to be discussed at the meeting including an update from the Presidential Task Force, on Covid19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.

“The state governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID Distribution of palliatives and also receive feedback from States. It is expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post Covid19.

“The NNPC GMD, Mr. Mele Kyari is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the Intervention and Coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic. The meeting is to start at 2 pm.”

Kindly Share This Story: