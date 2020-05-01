Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to assist the government in cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on citizens, especially the most vulnerable groups, businessman and socialite, Chief Chijioke Awalite has donated food and relief materials to vulnerable and indigent citizens saying that government alone can not solve the problem of poverty as it requires a collective effort and commitment by all citizens.

The Managing Director / CEO of De Heavens Group, while making the donations, said that government needed the support of well-meaning and privileged Nigerians hence he has taken it upon himself to donate food items and other valuables toward supporting the government efforts, noting that this is an important step to addressing the lingering problem of hunger in the country which is emanating from the lockdown, a measure to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

He said “it is a duty upon every one of us, especially those privileged enough to fend for themselves at this time, to also look out for others. Out of the abundance of what God has given us, we are here taking a substantial amount to give back to the most vulnerable members of our community. This is our way of supporting the government and also making sure that children and our mothers don’t go to bed hungry as a result of this COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Speaking further, he said “the government can not be left alone in this battle to reduce poverty and end hunger, we as citizens must collaborate and ensure that we are doing our best in any measures possible and assured that nothing is too small, to assist the government at the federal, state and local government levels.

It will be recalled that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a good number of well-meaning Nigerians have donated cash, relief materials, and medical items towards helping the government and to support the less-privileged in the society, even as the various levels of government, led by the federal, has disbursed several amounts of monies to the poor and needy.

Prominent amongst the donors are leading businessmen such as Tony Elumelu, Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote; entertainment, and celebrities such as Tuface Idibia and others.

Amongst items donated by Chief Awalite included bags of rice, noodles, and several household items that are meant to cushion the effects of the pandemic. Goods were delivered to the Akokwa community in Imo State for distribution.

VANGUARD

