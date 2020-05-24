COVID-19: Gov Sule urges compliance, fervent prayers at Eid-el-Fitr

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Muslim faithful to observed social distancing, comply with the guidelines put in place by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sule who gave the charge in a message to Muslims made available to journalists in Lafia urged the Muslim faithful to comply with the government directive on COVID-19 by observing social distancing, wearing of face mask, regular hand sanitising, among other preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the virus in the society.

“I empathise with the Muslim Ummah for the restrictions imposed on certain religious rites especially during the holy month of Ramadan, congregational prayers and other spiritual activities worthy of attracting rewards.”

“The restriction earlier imposed on religious activities was not to prevent our Muslim brothers and sisters from communing with Allah during the sacred month of Ramadan but to protect the lives of our people during this pandemic.

“However, the ban on religious worship has been temporarily lifted for a period of two weeks in the first instance. I, therefore implore you to be guided by the guidelines issued,” the message read.

While charging the Muslims faithful to continue to abide by the Islamic injunctions which are the five pillars of Islam aimed at strengthening their faith, the governor called for intense prayers, recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an, as well as increased acts of kindness, charity and humility, among other moral virtues.

Governor Sule congratulated them on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration, even as he charged them to pray for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state.

“I appreciate all of you for your support and prayer towards the prosperity of this administration. As we continue to enhance the socio-economic fortunes of our people, I appeal for your support and cooperation in our determination to take our dear state to the next level.”

The governor also used the celebration to call on motorists and other road users to obey traffic regulations, while urging the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies to be sure the safety of the people and property during and after the festival.

