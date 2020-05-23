COVID-19: Gov Sule to mark 1-yr in low key, inaugutes new projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has regretted that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down government’s desire to provide and showcase its achievements.

He said given the present situation of coronavirus, the state government would celebrate it’s one year in low key.

According to the governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe at a briefing to mark the commencement of activities of the administration’s one year in office said despite the effect of the pandemic, the government recorded some remarkable landmark achievement within its one year in office.

ALSO READ:

According to the programme lined up, Friday Prayer, interdenominational service on Sunday, May 24, the inauguration of projects from Monday, flagging off of new projects.

He listed some of the projects to executed to include 25 kilometres Mararaba Udege road in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA), 15 kilometres Sinsinbaki road in Wamba, Banquet Hall at the government house, Shingle road in Lafia.

Others projects slated for commissioning and flag off include bus terminal in Lafia, neighbourhood markets in Keffi and Keffi Square, commissioning of a boarding school in Akwanga LGA, an inspection of ongoing work at the Lafia Airport, flag-off of a structure at the military barrack Doma among others.

He said that the government would also visit all the quarantine and isolation centres for on the spots assessment of facilities and patients at the facilities.

He listed other activities to include; stewardship by Commissioners and Head of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from Monday-Thursday, media charts on Thursday and live broadcast by the governor on Friday, May 29.

Akabe said that inauguration and flagging off of projects would begin from the Nasarawa West Senatorial District, followed by Nasarawa North and Nasarawa South respectively.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: