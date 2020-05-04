COVID-19: Godson Umeh, celebrity jeweller, supports indigents with N2m

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder of Godsontheplug, Godson Umeh, has reached out to some families and indigents Nigerians with palliatives worth N2 million, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Umeh, who said he is set to collaborate with his Root-Nigeria to push boundaries and further establish his brand and services around the world, made the donations through the New Generation Africa platform, which has proved to be a respected means of reaching out to those in need.

He said: “Tough times never last, but tough people do, and Nigerians are some of the strongest people on this earth, both spiritually and mentally.

“We need to take care of each other and ourselves. This virus will soon be eradicated and our lives will resume. I would urge people to keep faith and invest in themselves during this lockdown period.”

Umeh, who started Godsontheplug three years ago as a concierge offering a range of services including watches and jewellery, transitioned fully into the industry where he focuses on clients who seek sentimental pieces.

Speaking on his work, the 24-year-old, who used to play football before Godsontheplug started, said he is a big fan of art and music, but that nothing means more to him right now than making jewellery.

He added: “Sometimes clients approach me to make a piece in honour of a late friend or family member and I have watched people cry when they see a finished piece. The work I do for the clients I serve is why I get out of bed every morning.”

On connection to his roots, Umeh said: “My wonderful parents were born and grew up in Anambra State. They migrated to the UK and raised us there. But always reminded my siblings and me that our true home is Nigeria.

“The values, traditions and culture always underpinned how they raised us and this is what makes me who I am today. I am proud to be a Nigerian.”

The celebrity jeweller also stressed the need to invest in oneself, noting that the lockdown can be a nightmare for some or an opportunity in disguise for others.

“We have been given the time to introspect and identify areas for improving ourselves. Whether it’s reading and learning a new craft or rebranding our businesses, I would ask my people to get creative and use this time wisely,” Godson Umeh added.

