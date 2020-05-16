COVID-19: Give priority to home-made solutions, Orajiaka tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Chief Executive Officer of Auldon Group, Paul Orajiaka has appealed to the Federal Government to give priority to home-made local solutions in the quest to find a cure for the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that Madagascar herbal tonic be imported into the country, Orajiaka noted that besides trying out solutions that have worked elsewhere, the government should also look inward for local remedies.

Orajiaka who is one of the leading contenders for the Anambra 2021 governorship race pointed out that while the directive of the President was a welcome development since there is no known cure or vaccine yet globally to tackle the pandemic, Nigeria should equally look inward to develop its own herbal tonic looking at the vast natural medicinal herbs dotted across the country.

He said, “ We should as a country blessed with huge array of human and natural resources cannot afford to take a cue from small Island as Madagascar of about 26million people on how to develop herbal tonic if that is the only remedy possible at this stage”.

Speaking further, he said “I have noticed with some sense of concern, debates and diverse opinion regarding the merit or demerit of the Presidents directive. In my opinion, in the absence of any known Nigerian herbal tonic that has gotten the kind of international attention and acclaim the Madagascar tonic has received, it makes practical sense to give it a trial once it has gone through the validation process as directed by the President”.

