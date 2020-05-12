COVID-19: FRSC arrests 396 vehicles for violating social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has arrested a total of 396 vehicles conveying over 2,422 passengers in indiscriminate violation of Presidential directives on physical distancing in vehicles.

The arrests were made in the general operation area of FRSC’s 12 Zonal Commands across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem explained in a statement issued in Abuja that the highest number of arrests were recorded in the following states; Rivers, Enugu, and Kwara. While Ekiti and Niger States recorded the least number of arrests.

He gave the breakdown of the arrests as Rivers 67, Enugu 48, Kwara 47, Sokoto 37, Adamawa 36, Delta 31, and Oyo 23.

Others are; Kaduna and Bauchi with 16 arrests each, Ebonyi 14 while each of Lagos and Ondo recorded a total of 11 arrests respectively.

Accordingly, Ekiti state where the least number of arrests were successfully carried out recorded 1 arrest while Niger followed suit with 2 arrests.

Kazeem also said that from the data made available by the 12 Zonal Commands, it was gathered that out of the 396 vehicles arrested, 343 were impounded for conveying a total of 2,442 passengers which completely violates the physical distancing order while the remaining 63 vehicles were arrested for overloading the vehicles with goods.

In order to ensure that the maximum precautionary measures are adhered to in those vehicles, Kazeem revealed that, out of the 2442 commuters, a total of 927 were discharged from the vehicles to make room for spacing and distancing amongst the passengers.

Consequently, he quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi as saying that the Corps is deeply committed to doing everything within its operational powers to help the PTF bring down the curve of the rising pandemic in the country and enforcing compliance in this regard is key to curtailing the spread of the virus.

He charged the Commanding Officers to sustain the tempo and intensify efforts to ensure that motorists are compelled to comply with Presidential directives on both the social distancing and interstates border restrictions on movement.

He, however, called on the motoring public to avoid boarding overloaded vehicles at all times and also warned commercial drivers to desist from such violations or face the wrath of the law.

