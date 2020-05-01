COVID-19: Four relatives of Bayelsa index case test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Four household relatives of the Bayelsa State index case of Covid-19 have tested positive for coronavirus-19. They were among the two hundred and four confirmed cases of the Covid-19 released by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday night.

This brings to five the number of confirmed cases of Convid-19 recorded in the state.

Confirming the status on Friday in Yenagoa in a press conference, the Co-chairman of the Bayelsa State Task Force on Covid-19 and Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Nathaniel, said the four confirmed cases were among seven samples sent to the Irrua Reference Laboratory for the test.

He pointed out that the four confirmed cases who had since been placed on self-isolation have been evacuated to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, NDUTH Isolation Centre, where they will be managed and closely monitored.

Dr. Nathaniel further revealed that other samples including that of the health worker who provided direct clinical care to the index case tested negative.

He said: ” All the contacts of the confirmed cases will adequately line listed and followed up including necessary environmental decontamination. Samples will be collected from their high-risk contacts while risk communication and community engagement will continue unabated as usual.”

vanguard

