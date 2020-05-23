COVID-19: Foundation lauds Muslims for obeying Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has lauded Muslims in Nigeria for obeying the rules and protocols laid down by the government on the issues relating to COVID-19 in Ramadan.

The Managing Director of the Foundation, Abubakar Umar, in his sallah message on Saturday in Kaduna, congratulated the Muslim Umma across the country as they celebrate the blessed day of Eid el Fitr .

According to him,” we wish them Allah’s blessings, guidance and protection as the blessed month of Ramadan ends.”

The Foundation urged individuals and communities to ensure total compliance with the stipulated rules and regulations by the authorities

Umar appealed to all citizens to ensure good hygiene practice as was suggested by medical professionals so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

