Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Foundation lauds Muslims for obeying Govt

On 5:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: Foundation lauds Muslims for obeying Govt
COVID-19: Foundation lauds Muslims for obeying Govt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has lauded Muslims in Nigeria  for obeying the rules and protocols laid down by the government on the issues relating to COVID-19  in Ramadan.

The Managing Director of the Foundation, Abubakar Umar, in his sallah message on  Saturday  in Kaduna, congratulated the Muslim Umma across the country as they celebrate the blessed day of Eid el Fitr .

According to him,” we wish them Allah’s blessings, guidance and protection as the blessed month of Ramadan ends.”

The Foundation urged individuals and communities to ensure total compliance with the stipulated rules and regulations by the authorities

Umar appealed to all citizens to ensure good hygiene practice  as was suggested by medical professionals so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!