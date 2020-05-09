COVID-19: FMC Abeokuta records two new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta on Friday night confirmed two new cases of coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement by the FMC Abeokuta, Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The statement read, “I wish to confirm to you that the Centre this evening recorded two cases of patients who tested positive for corona virus”.

“On presentation in the Centre yesterday, there were suspicions based on the obvious manifestation of COVID-19 symptoms which made the management to isolate them”.

“Their test results returned this evening and confirmed their positive status”, Orisajo said.

He added that arrangements are already in progress to transfer them to government designated isolation centre.

Orisajo noted that the hospital recently received a consignment of personal protective equipment from NCDC, stressing that all the health personnel that attended to them were adequately kitted.

He said, ” the centre is calm and no cause for alarm”.

