By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its effort to assist Lagos State government in the fight against COVID-19, Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria, FIPAN; Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, NIAS, and Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, have donated 60,000 eggs to the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Lagos State, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, while receiving the donation on behalf of the governor and Commissioner for Agriculture, thanked the associations for recognising the importance of having a formidable immune system in the battle against the Coronavirus disease.

He said the thoughtful gesture of the groups will go a long way to help the home-grown school feeding programme being implemented by both the federal and Lagos State governments.

He added that eggs are important for nutrition: “We can’t joke with the nutrition of our children because without good nutrition you can’t have bright students.

“Eggs are very key in the nourishment of children; it has health benefits that help our children grow and develop well.

“The eggs will contribute to the wellness of those who are afflicted by COVID-19; eggs have active and minor acids and therefore helps build immunity.

“We will ensure that all the necessary people will receive the eggs.”

Earlier in his remarks, the donation according to Dr Folarin Afelumo, President of FIPAN, was to help provide COVID-19 patients and vulnerable families in the community with immune booster diet, as well as support the home-grown school feeding being implemented by the government, which is starting with 37,000 families.

While appreciating the state government for their support to the agricultural sector, Chief Simeon Ohwofa, Vice President of NIAS, said: “This is the era of agricultural revolution, and the poultry industry will occupy its rightful place.

“Our contributions to the GDP will further increase as we are planning to move into egg powder and egg liquid processing, so that egg will not just be boiled or fried.

“That way, the life span of the eggs can be extended and preserved for up to two or three years. We believe the government will still assist the sector in the area of processing.”

