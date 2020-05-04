Covid-19: FG, stakeholder should promote nutrition among Nigerians – Brai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

President, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Dr Bartholomew Brai has called on government and other stakeholders to intensify efforts towards providing food and nutrition support to indigent households and scale up existing social protection programmes in the country.

Brai also advocates adequate nutrition in the management of covid-19 patients with attention on energy, protein and fluid balance maintenance.

He noted that the outbreak of covid-19 affected the purchasing power of common man while food price are continually on the increase, “the government should make efforts to stabilize food supply and regulate food prices. Suggested measures include the release of food stocks from grain reserves, tax relief on food items, relaxation of the restriction on food distribution channels, and scale-up support for smallholder farmers.”

“Presently, there is no evidence of transmission of the coronavirus through breastfeeding. The society hereby reiterates that breastmilk alone (without accompaniments like water etc.) remains the safest and most nutritious meal for infants aged 0-6 months. Therefore, mothers in isolation should be encouraged to express their breastmilk using a dedicated breast pump and observe hand hygiene and disinfection of pump and other utensils.

“School-age children, especially those in public schools and benefit from existing school feeding programmes, may be particularly disadvantaged. Parents are hereby advised to provide an extra meal per day for these children where they are capable. Also, the Federal Government effort to sustain the school feeding programme during the lockdown is commendable; the society hereby recommends, additionally, the use of community structures to reach the beneficiaries and extend the coverage of the feeding programme.

“Appropriate diet and lifestyle measures are important to sustain body immunity and promote health and well-being. The lockdown offers the opportunity to reinforce health-promoting lifestyle including diet, sleep (about eight hours daily) and physical activity. Micronutrients are critical for health and essential in strengthening the immune system, thus eat fresh and varieties of foods.

Brai warned that at this critical time, children should not accompany adults to the markets, shopping mall, supermarkets and other public places. “Social distancing and home-stay should be religiously adhered to. Individuals are encouraged to make provision for own wipes and hand sanitizer where possible and use periodically.

“The society calls on the Federal and State Governments to ensure the provision and proper use of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers by all health workers and support staff to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Likewise, periodic disinfection of surface systems including doorknobs, doorways, tables, shopping cart/basket handles, elevator buttons and scales in supermarkets, market stalls, clinics, and other public facilities should be enforced.

“Also, following high mortality among older people affected by COVID-19, adequate nutrition and management of secondary conditions/infection of the older population should be ensured.”

