Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: FG set to meet manufacturers, others on production of ventilators

On 7:07 pmIn Coronavirus Updates, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: FG set to meet manufacturers, others on production of ventilators
COVID-19: FG set to meet manufacturers, others on production of ventilators

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Monday said plans have been concluded to meet with Research Institutes, Academic Institutions, Manufacturers and other stakeholders involved in the  manufacturing of local Ventilators to fight Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Adebayo disclosed this while receiving weekly briefing by the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production/Delivery of Essential Commodities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari participates in Non-Aligned Movement Summit

The collaboration will guarantee the availability of ventilators as an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

However, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s address on gradual easing of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr. President has assured Nigerians that mechanism is being put in place to ensure that the economy does not suffer any shock as a result of the lockdown.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!