BY Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Monday said plans have been concluded to meet with Research Institutes, Academic Institutions, Manufacturers and other stakeholders involved in the manufacturing of local Ventilators to fight Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Adebayo disclosed this while receiving weekly briefing by the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production/Delivery of Essential Commodities.

The collaboration will guarantee the availability of ventilators as an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

However, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s address on gradual easing of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr. President has assured Nigerians that mechanism is being put in place to ensure that the economy does not suffer any shock as a result of the lockdown.

