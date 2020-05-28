COVID-19: FG rescues 2020 budget with external borrowings

Kindly Share This Story:

…Submits N5.509 trillion revised 2020 budget bill to NASS

…Revised earlier one from N10.594 trillion to N10.509trillion

…Increases Debt servicing from N2.4trillion to N3trillion

…Senate to accelerated approval next week Tuesday

By Henry Umoru

THE Federal government has made a change from its earlier move to drastically slash the earlier passed N10.594trillion 2020 budget to N9trillion by reducing it with just about N85billion through a new proposal of N10.509, 654, 033, 054 trillion.

The Federal has now jerked the earlier approved N2.4trillion for debts servicing in the 2020 fiscal year to about N3trillion, specifically N2.951.710trillion

Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sent a revised 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Senate where it has voted the sum of N2.951 trillion for debt servicing in the N5.509 trillion.

The revised budget bill which scaled Second Reading showed that debt servicing was raised from N2.4 trillion as approved in the main budget in December 2019, to the new figure of N2. 9 trillion.

The revised budget bill showed that following the revision of key macroeconomic parameter, projected oil revenues for 2020 have been significantly reduced.

As highlighted by President Muhamnadu Buhari to both Chambers of the National Assembly in separate letters to that effect , the newly proposed N10 .509trillion is predicated on oil price benchmark of $25 dollar per barrel as against $57per barrel fixed for the earlier one.

Other assumptions of the revised N10 509trillion budget are 1.98million barrels oil production per day as against 2.3million barrel oil production per day earlier appproved., exchange rate of N360 to a US dollar as against N305 to a US dollar earlier passed and approved.

Other critical components of the newly proposed N10.509trillion budget are N398.505 billion as statutory transfers , N4.928.525trillion as recurrent expenditure and N2.230.912trillion as capital expenditure.

Buhari in the letter explained further that aggregate revenue for funding the now revised 2020 budget is N5.09trillion which is 35% or N2.78trillion less than the one passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by him in December 2019.

Part of the N85billion reduced from the earlier approved 2020 budget is N11billion deducted from the N110billion capital votes allocated to the Judiciary in the previous budget.

The Bill was referred by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan to the Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West Led Senate Committee on Finance to report back at Plenary next week Tuesday, an indication that the Bill will be read the third time and passed.

In lead debate on the general principles of the Bill, Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North said that 2020 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill is now predicated on Oil production of 1.93 million barrels per day and a benchmark oil price of $25 dollar per barrel.

According to him, the official exchange rate has also been adjusted upwards to N360/ US$1 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). At the Importers and Exporters Foreign Exchange (IEFX) window, where the bulk of foreign exchange transactions are consummated, the exchange rate recently depreciated from about N360/ US$1 in January, 2020 to over N385/US$1.

The budget bill has also adjusted downwards non-oil revenue projections, including various tax and customs receipts. Additionally, the First-Line deductions by NNPC for Federally Funded Upstream Projects/Expenditures have been significantly reduced by 65% from N1.223 trillion to N424.23 billion.

According to him, they include the removal of N457.50 billion provision for premium motor spirit (PMS) under-recovery, With the re-introduction of a Price Modulation Mechanism (tied to international price movement) as the basis for pricing PMS going forward.

He said that, “The aggregate revenue available to fund the 2020 budget is now projected at N5.09 trillion (35% or N2.78 trillion less than 2020 Budget passed by National Assembly)”

The Senate leader who noted that “26% of this is projected to come from oil related sources while the balance is to be earned from non-oil sources, said that provision of Stamp Duty was reduced to N200 billion from N463.95 billion, while Signature Bonus is down to N350.52 billion from N939.30 billion.

According to the revised budget bill, “some non essential and deferrable expenditure (especially those classified as Administrative Capital Expenditure) were reduced in favour of growth enhancing, pro-poor funding expenditures and social sector investments in order to combat the current Pandemic as well as its negative impacts on the economy”

He further explained that provisions for sinking fund to retire maturity bonds to Local Contractors/ Creditors is N272.9 billion, just as he said that the provisions for Personnel and Pension cost was retained at N2.83 trillion and N536.72 billion respectively.

He said, “The sum of N25.56 billion (representing 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund) has been provided for the Basic Health Care provision Fund. Other critical provisions such as N22.73 billion for routine immunization in the Service Wide Votes and N81.14 billion for the Power Sector Reform Programme has been retained.”

According to him, “The aggregate amount available for the Capital Expenditures (exclusive of Capital in Statutory Transfers) in this reverse 2020 budget is N2.23 trillion, consisting of N1.264 trillion for MDAs, N100.3 billion for Covid-19 Expenditures, N20 billion for Capital Component for the Special Intervention Programme, N274.85 billion for other Capital supplementation, N141.17 billion Capital Budget for Ten GOES, N42.96 for Donor Grant Funded Expenditures and N387.30 billion funded by Project-Tied Loans.

