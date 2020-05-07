COVID-19: FG abandoned South-East on palliatives — SERG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

South-East Revival Group, SERG, has said the Federal Government abandoned the eastern part of the country in the distribution of palliatives meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

However, SERG commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, Chief Patrick Omeje, for standing as gatekeepers for the region and intercepting interstate travellers, particularly Almajirai from the North.

The group, therefore, called on all prominent Igbo sons and daughters to donate to South-East palliative funds towards cushioning the effect of the partial lockdown in the zone, when established by the region.

President and National Coordinator of the group, Chief Willy Ezugwu, at a briefing on the state of the region in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said the lockdown, whether partial or total, impacts negatively on businesses.

Calling for the establishment of a South-East intervention fund to ensure that residents of the region were taken care of in view of the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on both the health and economic lives of the people, the group urged the state governors, through the South-East Governors Forum, to set up a central coordinating COVID-19 task force for the zone.

He said: “The centre should be able to, among other things, coordinate information dissemination and measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people and businesses in the South, during and after the disease with a view to reducing the negative impact of coronavirus spread prevention measures like the ongoing lockdown in the country.

“The key essence of the centre is to have a central purse where individual sons and daughters of the region can donate cash, food and materials that could serve as palliative to the less-privileged members of the society.

“Our governors must know that it has become most expedient now that the Federal Government has tactically excluded the South-East from any meaningful palliatives disbursement.

“The reality is that the South-East region is an abandoned geographical area by the Federal Government, with little or no attention paid to the people of the zone,” the group said.

On halting interstate movements through the zone, SERG said: “We strongly advise the five governors of the South-East to immediately safeguard the region by closing all the interstate borders in total compliance to the curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

“If there was a need for such drastic measure, it is now critical in view of the surge in new cases of coronavirus in the northern part of the country and to curtail trans-border transmission of the dreaded virus to keep the rate of infection in the South-East low.”

Vanguard

