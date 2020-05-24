COVID-19 FEARS AT EID-EL-FITR: Kano, Borno, Taraba, Jigawa, others defy Buhari, Sultan, hold prayers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Femi Bolaji, Bashir Bello, Demola Akinyemi, Ndahi Marmara, Aliyu Dangida, Charles Agwam & Marie-Therese Nanlong

Despite the instruction not to observe congregational Eid-el-Fitr prayers, Kano, Bauchi, Nassarawa, Jigawa, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, and Taraba states, have vowed to observe the traditional Sallah prayers today.

President Muhamadu Buhari and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had urged Muslim faithful across the country to avoid converging for prayers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But findings by Sunday Vanguard across some northern states indicated that Eid-Fitr prayers would hold in many places today.

The states backed their decision with the pledge to maintain social distancing at Eid-el-Fitr prayer grounds.

However, in Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, and Kogi, Muslims were advised to observe the prayers in their various homes.

Meanwhile, in the South-West geopolitical zone with a huge Muslim population, congregational prayers would not hold following the ban on religious activities.

KANO: Muslims to observe Covid-19 protocols

In Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje urged Muslim faithful attending the two Rakat Eid-el-Fitr prayers at prayer grounds to observe all protocols provided by health experts.

He said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

His words: “While social distancing is absolutely necessary, face masks and handwashing with soap around the designated places for the Eid-Fitr prayer, among other protocols must also be observed strictly.

READ ALSO:

“As counselled by our learned Islamic scholars and Imams, it is advised that short sermons are to be read during Eid prayers because of COVID-19.

“People should quickly disperse to their homes immediately and continue to observe all the protocols.”

BORNO: Prayers to hold at designated grounds

Chairman, Borno State committee on the prevention and mitigation of Covid-19, who is the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said Muslims would observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at designated grounds from 8-10 am today.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura.

The statement reads: “ I wish to state further that the committee held wide consultations with the Ulamas and resolved as follows: the public may observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers at designated Eid grounds between the hours of 8-10 am on that day. The committee has made available hand sanitizers at strategic points and therefore urges the public to take full advantage of such.

“The committee further advises that all persons above 60 years of age, those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus, asthma or chronic respiratory disease and acute febrile illnesses should please refrain from attending the Eid prayers.”

BAUCHI: Govt suspends horse riding, allows public prayers

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has suspended traditional horse riding to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Muhktar Gidado disclosed this in a statement.

He said the governor has directed Imams to conduct prayers in their respective jumma’at mosques and Eid prayer ground nearest to their houses to ease congestion at Eid grounds. Imams should ensure that the conduct of Khutba and Eid prayers is shortened.”

NASARAWA: Gov Sule urges compliance

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule urged Muslim faithful to comply with the guidelines put in place by government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Sule gave the charge in a message to Muslims made available to journalists in Lafia.

“I empathise with the Muslim Ummah on the restrictions imposed on certain religious rites, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, congregational prayers and other spiritual activities worthy of attracting rewards. However, the ban on religious worship has been temporarily lifted for a period of two weeks in the first instance. I, therefore, implore you to be guided by the guidelines issued,” he said.

TARABA: Eid-el-Fitr prayers will hold

In a telephone conversation with Sunday Vanguard yesterday, Special Adviser to Taraba State governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said the gathering of Muslim Ummah would hold.

Earlier, the state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, announced the opening of worship centres.

He warned that strict adherence to social distancing and other preventive measures should be adhered to.

KWARA: Prayers to hold at homes

The Council of Ulama in Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, asked Muslims to observe Eid- el- Fitr prayers at their various homes.

Council of Ulama is the umbrella body of all Imams in Ilorin and the emirate.

The body gave the directive in a statement signed by its Vice-Chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi AbdulHamid,who is also the Imam of Ilorin.

It added that the directive became necessary because of the need to observe COVID-19 safety protocols during the Eid-el- Fitr prayers.

The Council urged Muslims across the 16 local government areas of the state to make the sacrifice to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

PLATEAU: Govt closes all prayer grounds

Plateau State government directed that all Eid praying grounds be closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

It however asked that prayers be conducted in the mosques with people not more than 50 with strict compliance with safety measures.

Also, the use of tricycles was also banned from Saturday to Sunday while all religious centres would be closed for the period.

These measures were disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu.

BENUE: Ortom reverses order reopening worship centres

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ordered an immediate reversal of the order reopening churches, mosques and markets in the state till further notice.

He also signed an executive order to ensure the prosecution of anyone caught violating the safety measures put in place.

The government had last Thursday after a joint meeting of the state Executive Council and the Action Committee on COVID-19 ordered the reopening of worship centers with strict social distancing.

KATSINA: Govt is opposed to congressional prayers

Katsina State government opposed the observation of congregational Eid-el-Fitr prayers today.

Director-General Media and Publicity to Governor Masari, Alhaji Abdu Labaran, disclosed this in a chat with Sunday Vanguard yesterday.

He said: “Government has directed all district, village and ward heads to remain in their areas and not come to Katsina for the Sallah celebration.

“All the government did was to lift the lockdown imposed on the state for the period of six days from Tuesday to Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Izalah Islamic sect directed its members to proceed with Eid prayers in their various Friday mosques across the state.

The Dariqah sect had not given any order to its members as of press time.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: