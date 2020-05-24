Covid-19: FCT minister relaxes restrictions on Markets

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has relaxed some of the restrictions imposed on the territory’s markets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding an extra day of operations as well as approving the opening of more sections of the markets.

Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye who disclosed this in a statement yesterday said Malam Bello had approved the new guidelines when he chaired a joint meeting of the FCT Covid-19 Emergency Response Team and the FCT Security Committee, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the contagion in the FCT.

READ ALSO:

“The Meeting deliberated on the second phase of the ease of lockdown guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 generally and as they affect the operations of markets in particular

“Consequently, the meeting came up with the following guidelines which will guide the operations of markets in the FCT from Monday May 25th 2020.

“With effect from Monday, May 25th, 2020, the number of days that markets are allowed to operate in the FCT has been increased from 2 to 3 days in a week. Accordingly, all markets will now be opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8am to 3pm”, said Ogunleye.

He said “in addition to the sale of foodstuffs, the following additional sections of the market will now open;

“Agricultural inputs for farm activities such as the sale of fertilizer, herbicides, seeds and agricultural implements; Building and construction materials; and electrical items specifically for construction

“Neighborhood selling points managed by the Abuja Markets Management Ltd which are restricted to selling only foodstuff, are to operate daily.

“All new sections of the market to be re-opened as indicated above must ensure decontamination of their premises before commencement of business.

“Market operators and customers must also observe all already established protocols of handwashing, facial coverings, and social distancing;

“All other measures at curtailing COVID-19 in the FCT as contained in the guidelines issued by the FCTA on the 2nd of May 2020 still subsist”, he added.

Kindly Share This Story: