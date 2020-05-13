Covid-19: FCT discharges 12 more patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced the discharge of 12 persons from its Covid-19 treatment centres, having undergone treatment and tested negative for the disease twice.

The development brings the total number of those discharged to 104.

Making the announcement on its twitter handle, the FCT administration said; “Twelve COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT after their subsequent tests returned Negative”.

Opens AGIS to customers

Meanwhile, the customer service of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems AGIS and Land Administration Department has been opened to the public.

Director, Information and Customer Service in the Department, Muhammad Hazat Sule in a statement said the staff at the Customer Service will attend to people that come to transact business only, as from 9.00am to 1.00pm thereby using the remaining one-hour window to tidy up.

“Some of the services to be rendered to customers within this period include: Fresh Application; issuance of Survey Data; Ground Rents; collection of official mails at the Information Desk; production and deliverance of payment receipts; conducting Legal Search; issuance of Rights of Occupancy; issuance of Certificates of Occupancy; registration of Power of Attorney, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Mortgage, Deed of Sub-Lease, as well as Map production.

“Due to this critical period of Covid-19 pandemic, the esteem customers are hereby informed that the following precautionary measures are put in place to safeguard against the spread of the disease in furtherance to the NCDC Guidelines/Protocols;

“Wearing of facemasks is mandatory for entry into the premises; Hand washing or Hand Sanitizing and temperature checks are compulsory for all persons entering the premises;

“The principle of physical/social distancing must be observed by all-persons (i.e. maintaining at least 2 meters’ distance); in the premises; All mails/couriers should be dropped directly in the drop-box provided at the premises which, will be sorted and processed only after 24 Hours;

“Only 10 customers would be allowed inside the Customer Service Hall at every particular time to ensure that physical/social distance is maintained at all times.

“All staff are to avoid entertaining visitors at this period as much as possible, should it be necessary, such staff should entertain them outside the Office and make it as brief as possible at the same time observing social distance protocol”, the statement added.

