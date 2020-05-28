Covid-19: Eti Osa treatment centre pose no risk – Landmark Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Landmark Africa has assured its partners, clients and the general public that the Landmark Village is completely safe and poses no risk to guests and tenants on site.

The CEO of Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe, gave this reassurance during the company’s first virtual press conference in Lagos; “we have a world class team that has carefully considered the potential impact of the Emergency Centre on economic activities within the Landmark Village. The design of the Centre accommodates full and independent operations of Landmark’s services while the Centre co-exists within a completely isolated area on site. This has ensured that we can go back to normal economic activities as the lockdown is being gradually lifted.”

Speaking on decontamination measures and the eventual decommissioning of the structure, Dr Richard Ajayi, member steering committee of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and Founder of the Bridge Clinic said “we are aware that we are in a multi-user space, which informed the design of the Emergency Response Centre. There is absolutely no risk of anything happening to anyone in there. The entire area surrounding the Isolation Centre, labelled the green area, is completely safe.

“We have engaged a world class decontamination firm, Boeker Public Health Services, which shall be fully responsible for decontamination and decommissioning of the structure using WHO approved protocols. It is our intention to decommission the site by early July when we expect that COVID-19 would peak and the need for isolation centres will drastically reduce. We will donate all the equipment to build healthcare capacity in Lagos State.”

On his part, Landmark’s Business Development Manager, Sita Banigo said; “Already, a good number of our tenants have resumed operations. Some offices have opened at the Landmark Towers, and a couple of retail unit owners are now providing services to the public. We have a no mask, no entry policy at Landmark; a temperature check is carried out at the entrance and hand sanitizers are provided. Our recent tenant survey shows that over 70 percent of our tenants are completely confident of Landmark’s ability to cater for their evolving needs.”

Chief Legal Counsel of Landmark, Ada Nwanze said that result of their survey shows that tenants are looking forward to collaborating with Landmark on implementing central safety measures, “We are also upgrading our facilities to ensure that we have as much contactless infrastructure as can be accommodated.”

“Landmark Africa is a business, leisure and lifestyle property development firm with 100,000 sqm of prime real estate across Lagos. Ahead to the eventual lift of the lockdown directive, Landmark Africa continues to retrofit and upgrade its facilities to ensure that both tenants and visitors are able to carry out their activities within a safe space.”

