Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has accused security agents of sabotaging efforts put in place to stop the influx of travelers in Kaduna state.

He said the level of traffic in and out of Kaduna state despite a Presidential directive that bans interstate travels, was disappointing.

He spoke in a live chat radio program on Tuesday, adding that almost all those who tested positive to coronavirus in Kaduna had travel history.

According to him, the influx of people into the state was because of corrupt security agents on the highway.

“They are sabotaging the state government’s efforts for monetary gain,” he alleged.

READ ALSO:

“We have tried everything but the security agents have not been cooperating. We have heard of instances where commercial drivers and others pay them to come into Kaduna,” he said.

El-Rufa’i said that on Sallah day, he would personally patrol the Kaduna -Kano border so as to ensure that no one from Kano comes into Kaduna state as part of strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I will ensure that I personally visit and patrol the Kaduna-Kano boarder on Sallah day and I will remain there from morning till night to see who will dare enter Kaduna State. I will not leave there until late in the night,” he said.v

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: