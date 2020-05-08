COVID-19: Edo PFN demand re-opening of churches

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Edo State chapter yesterday called on the state government to re-open churches in the state for normal activities saying the opening of churches would complement government’s efforts creating awareness about the pandemic.

In a communique issued at the end of Executive Committee meeting of the Edo state chapter, the PFN said the ‘pulpit’ would help increase awareness of Covid-19 and embark on aggressive intercession for divine intervention to terminate the evil plague that has defied human solution.

“PFN is not unaware of the efforts of the state Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the efforts of churches to be closed for two weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria and in Edo state, the markets are allowed to run, and the populace is also allowed to move about to a reasonable extent which is commendable.

“PFN, therefore, demands that churches should be allowed to be reopened with full compliance to the extant guidelines,” said the communique.

The communique jointly signed by the PFN chairman, Bishop Mon Igbonisa and the Secretary, Reverend Solomon Udi take objection to the unwholesome harassment of pastors and members who opened their churches based on the pronouncement of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

