Govt harps on screening, testing to contain pandemic

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of four more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres.

The state also recorded 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, as the government ramps up efforts to curtail the spread of the virus across all communities in the state.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, commended the passion and commitment of health workers and other first responders on the frontline of government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.

The governor, however, charged all residents to support the state government’s efforts at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with all laid down directives.

Obaseki said, “We have discharged four more patients from COVID-19 centres in the state, bringing the total number of those discharged to 39. However, the total number of deaths has risen to 6. Our frontline workers, as always, remain key to our successes. Stay safe. Stay at home.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, noted that Edo has recorded 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1241 suspected cases, adding that the state has so far collected 1274 samples for testing, out of which 907 have tested negative.

Okundia, who attributed the rise in a number of confirmed cases to the state’s improved efforts at screening and testing, urged residents not to panic as the state government has taken serious steps to curtail the spread of the virus.

The commissioner noted that while the state has recorded 345 persons of interest (POIs) and line listed 903 contacts, 339 POIs and 707 contacts have been cleared after completing the compulsory 14-day follow up and tested negative.

Okundia, while charging residents to turn out for the massive ongoing screening and testing exercise across the state, noted, “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people. As the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy.

“It is imperative that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

