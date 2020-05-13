COVID-19: Edo discharges 14th patient, screens over 126,000 residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Scales up screening, testing exercise in Igueben, Uromi, Ekpoma

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of the 14th coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, who has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared from one of the state’s isolation centres.

In a statement, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki said he remains resolute to contain the spread of the virus and protect Edo people.

Obaseki said, “I am glad to announce that another COVID-19 patient has been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

“This brings the number of persons managed and discharged at our isolation facilities to 14. Our efforts remain centred on measures to contain the spread of the virus and protect Edo people. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, noted that the state has intensified the screening and testing exercise across the 18 local councils, screening over 126, 415 and testing 759 persons.

The commissioner said the screening centres have been scaled up across the state with the centres receiving over 30 infrared thermometers to boost the exercise, adding that the screening centre in Igueben has been activated while Central Hospital, Uromi and General Hospital, Ekpoma have since commenced the screening and testing exercise.

Okundia, who noted that the government has taken serious steps to curtail the spread of the virus in the state, reassured that other active cases are on active treatment at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

While calling on all residents to turn out for the screening and testing exercise currently ongoing in the state, he said, “The Government encourages everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for the screening, testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus.

“We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.

“Two new toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance”, he added.

